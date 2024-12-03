Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,800 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Mercury Systems worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 252.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

