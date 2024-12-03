Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,200 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,337.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 371.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in O-I Glass by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

