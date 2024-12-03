Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.