Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of SJW Group worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SJW stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

