Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,814.80. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $291,905.25. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $489,511. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

