Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 329,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

