PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. PTC comprises 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

