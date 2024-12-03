PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

