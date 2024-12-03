Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Prologis worth $456,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Prologis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Prologis by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NYSE PLD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

