Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 432.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

PRME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 242,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,371. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.89. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 63,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 12,371.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

