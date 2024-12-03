Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 173,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.43.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.
