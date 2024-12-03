Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

