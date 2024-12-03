Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 25,678 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

