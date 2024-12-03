Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.