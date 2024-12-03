Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,771 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3,866.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

