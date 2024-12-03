Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,831 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQV opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

