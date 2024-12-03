Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.73.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.