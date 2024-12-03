Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 109.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 586,410 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 569,590 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,110.60. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $3,800,796. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

