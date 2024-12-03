Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.22 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

