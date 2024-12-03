Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 545 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.9 %

SKX opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

