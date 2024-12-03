Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $168,137.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,835.74. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

