Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,275 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Crane has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

