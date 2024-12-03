PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 399,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 842,509 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 735,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

