Plum Acquisition Corp. III Faces Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: PLMJ) received a notice on November 25, 2024, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, stating the company’s delinquency in filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. However, this notice does not have an immediate impact on the listing of the company’s common stock or public warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Get alerts:

The notice highlighted the potential delisting of Plum Acquisition Corp. III’s securities from Nasdaq due to the previously reported failure to complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement as per Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2.

In compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), the company released a press statement on December 2, 2024, disclosing the receipt of the notice. Plum Acquisition Corp. III is actively working to finalize and submit the delayed Form 10-Q to address the compliance issue.

While making prompt disclosures regarding the deficiency notification, the company reminded stakeholders that certain statements in the press release and related disclosures may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risk factors, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Investors are advised not to solely rely on forward-looking statements as they speak only as of their declaration dates. Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not commit to updating forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For further information, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s 8K filing here.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading