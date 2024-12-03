PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGS. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 193.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

