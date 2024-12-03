Piper Sandler Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.