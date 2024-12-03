PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,265. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

