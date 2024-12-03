Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 4,040,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,352,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,298.21. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $3,271,961. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

