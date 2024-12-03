Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stake Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,125 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

