PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.