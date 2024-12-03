PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.25 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toro by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toro by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

