PDT Partners LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

