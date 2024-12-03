PDT Partners LLC Sells 48,087 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,087 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

TRN opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

