PDT Partners LLC Sells 152,061 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,061 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Verve Therapeutics worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 245.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 281,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 27.6 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $606.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.