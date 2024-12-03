Patricia K. Poppe Sells 55,555 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PG&E stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,332,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,567. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

