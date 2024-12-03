Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 19,524 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.