Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.30.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

