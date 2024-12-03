Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 345.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

