Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 346.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $410.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.13. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

