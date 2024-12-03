O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,785. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,110.24. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,255.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

