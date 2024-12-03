Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after buying an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,518,000 after acquiring an additional 380,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,887,000 after acquiring an additional 326,734 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,765. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

