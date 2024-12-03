Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert Sells 4,800 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,320. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

