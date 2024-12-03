Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.
Read Our Latest Report on OCUL
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,221.59. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 226,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.