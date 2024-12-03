Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 819,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,559. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,221.59. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 226,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

