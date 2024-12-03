NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in NVR by 6,454.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,180.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9,395.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,656.49. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,286.46 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

