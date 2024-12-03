nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 185.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 494.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

