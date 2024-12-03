NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 4,266,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,386,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Specifically, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

