NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) VP Jacqueline F. Engel Sells 18,186 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 6,726,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,736. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 244.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

