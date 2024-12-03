NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 17,222,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,152,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

