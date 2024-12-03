Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.07 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.07 ($0.34), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Northamber Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.95. The company has a market cap of £7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Northamber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Northamber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

