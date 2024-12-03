NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after acquiring an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,209,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 1,547,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

